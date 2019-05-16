Man Creates ‘Human Car Wash’ Shower Tool That Will Wash Body for You

A United Kingdom engineer has developed a “human car wash” that will wash your body for you and help those with physical limitations or those that are just too sleepy in the morning to put in the effort.

Matti Paaso created the “Humanwash” with a rotating brush that can scrub your body at the same speed as human hands and is attached to a handle that moves up and down to give you a head to toe clean.

It took Paaso three prototypes in order to perfect the “Humanwash,” he says he got the idea for elderly people and those that have a hard time showering.

The prototype was used in a hospital and it received rave reviews. Although it’s unclear if the “Humanwash” is available yet, but it’s already priced at $5,300.

Would you use the “Humanwash?” How many days do you go without showering?