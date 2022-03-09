      Weather Alert

Man Dies Of Caffeine Overdose

Mar 9, 2022 @ 9:51am
A 29-year-old man in Wales died after ingesting an amount of caffeine powder that equaled at least 200 cups of coffee.  Authorities say Tom Mansfield’s death last year has been confirmed as “caffeine toxicity,” according to the BBC.  He reportedly accidentally measured the wrong dose of the powder.  His wife told police, he started complaining that his chest hurt and his heart was beating fast.  The autopsy report showed Mansfield had caffeine levels of 392 milligrams per liter of blood; levels would be 2 to 4 milligrams per liter for a person who drank one cup of coffee.

 

