Man Digs Neighbors Out Of Each Snowfall
By mudflap
|
Mar 13, 2019 @ 5:41 AM

In Lincoln, Nebraska, Mark Zeller is helping his neighbors make it through the winter by getting out there after every snowfall and shoveling snow in the community.

Whenever it snows, Mark drives around with his dog, Bailey, looking for people to help.

He has always believed in paying it forward to people. So, shoveling snow ends up being just another opportunity to help.

Mark has cleared dozens of driveways for people in need this winter at no cost. All Mark asks is that they look for ways to help others in any way they can  and continue to pay it forward.

