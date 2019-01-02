Man Donates Frequent Flyer Miles To Strangers For Holiday Travel

Peter Shankman travels for a living, giving speeches around the country. Because of all that traveling, he ends up with a lot of frequent flier miles at the end of the year.

And for the last five years, Peter has donated a bunch of those miles to strangers who are trying to travel home for the holidays.

The charity effort has even gained momentum, with other people also throwing their miles into the mix, allowing those who can’t afford a flight to get where they’d like to go.

This time around, five families were reunited for Christmas, using a total of 300,000 miles. About 200,000 were donated by Peter, and the rest by others who were inspired by his idea and wanted to donate as well.