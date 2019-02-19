Man Giving Firewood Away Through The Winter

Last summer, heavy storms knocked over a bunch of trees on Shane McDaniel’s property in Washington. With the help of his sons, Shane cleaned up the mess and stacked up 40 cords of firewood. He certainly didn’t need that much firewood, so he decided to give it away to anyone who could use it to stay warm through the winter.

Shane, his sons and some friends hit the road, delivering the firewood to needy families in the area who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to heat their homes.

Eventually, the stack of firewood started to shrink. But word got out about the mission to help those in need, and other people in the community started dropping off their firewood.

The effort will continue this winter — and even beyond — as the McDaniel family is already drying and stacking wood for next winter.