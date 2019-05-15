Man Hits Lottery Jackpot After Giving Homeless Man Money
By mudflap
|
May 15, 2019 @ 5:48 AM

 

Earlier this month , Brandon  saw a homeless man and helped him out by giving him a few dollars for food.

It was a simple good deed that warmed his heart and brightened the day of the homeless man.

Soon after the exchange with the man, Brandon bought a lottery scratch-off ticket.

Funny thing is, he usually doesn’t play the lottery. But for some reason, he was inspired to buy the ticket.

Well … the ticket was a big winner and he ended up getting a jackpot of $200,000.

Of course, Brandon can’t explain for certain why he was so lucky in that moment. But, it’s possible that this was one of those times where a good deed definitely paid off.

