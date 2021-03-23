Man Loses $1 Million Lottery Ticket — But Finds It Again In Parking Lot
You can bet this caused some pure panic.
Nick Slatten of Sparta, Tennessee recently bought a lottery ticket, which turned out to be worth $1 million. After he rushed to tell his fiancee where she worked, he ran some errands. About an hour later, he couldn’t find the ticket.
Slatten said he retraced his steps and found it on the ground in the parking lot of an auto parts store he had stopped at. It was near the driver’s side door of another car. Slatten said, “It’s a million-dollar ticket, and someone literally stepped right over it.”
Do you think if that would have happened in the West Texas winds, he would have had the same kinda luck?