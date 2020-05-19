Man Makes 14-Hour Boat Trip To Costco Every Week To Feed His Alaskan Town
An grocery store owner in Alaska is keeping his town fed by making a weekly trip to Costco – via a 14-hour boat trip.
Toshua Parker lives in Gustavus, AK, a remote town of 450 only accessible by boat or plane.
When ferry deliveries were cut off due to the pandemic, Parker took things into his own hands, making the 100-mile round trip to Juneau in a 96-foot converted military craft. Once there, he loads up on supplies and heads back – hoping he doesn’t encounter any storms along the way.
