Man Makes 14-Hour Boat Trip To Costco Every Week To Feed His Alaskan Town

May 19, 2020 @ 9:07am

An grocery store owner in Alaska is keeping his town fed by making a weekly trip to Costco – via a 14-hour boat trip.

Toshua Parker lives in Gustavus, AK, a remote town of 450 only accessible by boat or plane.

When ferry deliveries were cut off due to the pandemic, Parker took things into his own hands, making the 100-mile round trip to Juneau in a 96-foot converted military craft.  Once there, he loads up on supplies and heads back – hoping he doesn’t encounter any storms along the way.

How often have you been visiting the grocery store during the pandemic?

 

