Man Robs Bank, Throws Money While Yelling ‘Merry Christmas’
Santa Claus with piggy bank
A Colorado man has been arrested for spreading holiday cheer – after stealing it from a bank, that is.
Police say after 65-year-old David Oliver robbed a Colorado Springs bank, he walked outside and began throwing money while shouting “Merry Christmas”.
Oliver then allegedly walked into a nearby coffee shop, sat down, and waited for the cops to arrive.
Unfortunately for Oliver, robbing a bank gets you arrested even if you give away the money. Cops took him away, while passersby picked up the cash and returned it to the bank.
Would you have returned the money?
What do you think Oliver’s motivation was?