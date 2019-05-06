Man Sets World Record By Playing 420 Holes Of Golf In 24 Hours

43-year-old Eric Byrnes had a solid career as a Major League Baseball outfielder, playing for five different teams before retiring in 2010. But, he’s also enjoying his second career as a speed golfer.

Eric has gotten so good at speed golfing that he broke the world record by golfing 420 holes in 24 hours.

Of course, his score doesn’t matter. Speed golfers try and play as many holes as possible within a specified period of time. It’s not about the score or the swing, it’s all about finishing a round in record time.

And when Eric broke the record by finishing 420 holes in a day, he broke a previous world record was set way back in 1971.

Not bad for a second act.