Please check out the video above to see a new trend called “Man-slapping”. The winner gets the equivalent of 470 dollars. Maybe this man-slapping thing is TRUE March madness.

In the first place, doesn’t the guy with the cushy beard have an advantage? In the second place, I know this is in Siberia where people MUST be bored, but couldn’t they at least try e sports? Seems much less painful. Oh well.