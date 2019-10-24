Man Turns 910-Pound Pumpkin Into Boat

‘Holy floating gourd, Batman!’ A Cleveland, Tennessee farmer who grew a 910-pound pumpkin decided to float off in celebration, literally, turning it into a boat.

Justin Ownby, hollowed out the haul into a hull and rowed about in a local pond.

Not exactly a fluke, ABC 13 reports Ownby used a seed from last year’s more than 1,700-pound state record pumpkin. He held some seeds back from his behemoth in hopes of breaking 1,000-pounds next year.

Have you tried growing pumpkins?