Man Visits All 419 National Parks To Honor Late Dad

A road-tripping 30-year-old named Mikah Meyer just completed a three-year road trip that took him to all 419 National Parks across the country.

Meyer, who set a Guinness World Record by becoming the youngest person to visit all of the National Park Service sites

Meyer began his journey on April 29th, 2016, which was the 11th anniversary of his father’s death. He says his father, who loved taking road trips, “taught me that if you have a dream, you shouldn’t put it off until retirement, because that might never happen.”

Meyer completed his journey on Monday at the Washington Monument.