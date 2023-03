March 2023 Events

March is finally here! This year, there are a lot of great events one can attend. Below is some information about the events:

What: Annual Mayors’ Beans and Cornbread Luncheon

When: March 3, 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

What: Texas Cornhole League Signature Series #3

When: March 3-5, 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

What: Hub City Classic

When: March 4, 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

What: Youth Symphony

When: March 5, 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center Theater

What: 27th Annual Outback Steak Dinner

When: March 7, 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

What: Lubbock JBF SpringConsignment Sale 2023

When: March 7-12, 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

What: Community Health Screening

When: March 8, 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

What: Women of Excellence

When: March 9, 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

What: Folklorico Workshop and Competition

When: March 10-11, 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center Theater

What: USA Judo Youth Nationals

When: March 18-19, 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

What: Teacher Job Fair

When: March 21, 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

What: Annual Membership Meeting

When: March 21, 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

What: Annual Banquet

When: March 25, 2023

Where: Lubbock Civic Center

For more information and to purchase tickets to the events, visit here.