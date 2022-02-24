      Weather Alert

March Events at the Lubbock Civic Center

Feb 24, 2022 @ 10:09am

Lubbock Meals on Wheels Mardi Gras
March 1, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Home and Garden Show
March 4-6, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Women Of Excellence
March 3, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
YOL Concert
March 6, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Outback Dinner
March 8, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Consignment Sale 
March 11-13, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Centro Aztlan
March 11 & 12, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
Spring Opera: La Clemenza di Tito 
March 31 thru April 3, 2022
Lubbock Civic Center
