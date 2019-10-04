Maren Morris and Hozier’s “Bones” are solid in new collaboration

Columbia NashvilleMaren Morris and Hozier have taken us to church with their new duet version of Maren’s hit, “The Bones.”

The new rendition stays true to the original arrangement, with Maren singing the first verse before Hozier joins in on the second, his smoky, soulful voice delivering the emotion of the song. Their voices unite on the chorus as they sing “When the bones are good/The rest don’t matter/Yeah, the paint could peel/The glass could shatter/Let it rain/’Cause you and I remain the same.”

“When I first heard ‘Like Real People Do,’ I think I could actually hear my heart breaking and then immediately felt songwriter envy that I didn’t write it first,” Maren says, referring to one of the Irish singer’s tracks.

“Hozier’s soul and vulnerability is so arresting and fit so well with the foundational theme of my song ‘The Bones.’ I feel so grateful to have him on it.”

“Something of love’s enduring nature really comes through on ‘The Bones,’ it’s a gorgeous song,” adds Hozier. “I was delighted to be asked to sing with the Maren Morris on this track – she is such a wonderful artist.”

Maren and Hozier shared the news of the collaboration via social media on Thursday before the song was released at midnight.

