Maren Morris brings her Broadway dreams to Nashville with help from Kristin Chenoweth

ABC/Randy Holmes

Maren Morris’ final Humble Quest Tour stop — at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena over the weekend — took place just steps from the city’s Lower Broadway honky-tonk and bar strip, but it was a different kind of Broadway Maren had in mind during her set that night.

The singer treated fans to a rendition of “For Good” from the long-running Broadway musical Wicked.

She had a special assist during the performance: Maren brought Kristin Chenoweth, an actor and singer with country ties, to the stage for a duet. “Never getting over this,” Maren gushed after the fact, sharing video from their performance on her social media.

Kristin, of course, is more than familiar with the songs from Wicked. She originated the role of Glinda when Wicked first premiered on Broadway in 2003. Kristin’s also a big fan of Maren: She has been a vocal supporter of the country star over the past few months, as Maren opened up on social media about her dreams of acting in the newest Broadway iteration of Wicked.

Over the summer, Maren shared her audition tape for Wicked with her fans, saying that she identifies “heavily” with the character of Elphaba — aka the Wicked Witch of the West.

In August, Maren told fans that she was “in tears” after getting a callback to audition in person. She also thanked Kristin for giving her the courage to pursue her Broadway dream.

“I love Kristin Chenoweth. Thank you, Kristin, for inspiring me to just buck up and just send the self-tape in,” Maren said.

