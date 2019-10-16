Maren Morris heads to Sesame Street for show’s 50th anniversary

Columbia NashvilleA country superstar will be making her way down one of American’s most revered streets.

Maren Morris is one of many special celebrity guests set to participate in Sesame Street‘s upcoming 50th anniversary season. Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl, pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, and Chrissy Teigen will also appear on the show.

The theme for the milestone year is “Oops and Aha!: Embracing the Power of Possibilities,” centered around positive thinking, embracing mistakes and perseverance.

“The Middle” hit maker and several others will also partake in a social media campaign titled #ThisIsMyStreet, sharing favorite memories of growing up with the beloved series. Artists participating include actresses Blake Lively and Mindy Kaling, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Peter Dinklage of Game of Thrones fame, Chance the Rapper, John Legend and many more.

The new season of Sesame Street premieres on November 16, preceded by a special event, Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, airing on November 9 on HBO. PBS will re-air the broadcast on November 17.

