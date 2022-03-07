      Weather Alert

Maren Morris is taking “Circles” to the “epic” and “crazy” ACMs stage for its TV debut

Mar 7, 2022 @ 2:30pm

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for ACM

Maren Morris‘ new single, “Circles Around This Town,” will get the Vegas treatment tonight when she performs its TV debut at the 2022 ACM Awards.

The show is taking place at Allegiant Stadium, a venue that, Maren says, was pretty dazzling even during rehearsals. “It’s beautiful, and the stage that we’re performing it on is so high up, it almost popped my ears,” Maren explains.

In fact, the stage is so massive that it was even a little daunting to a seasoned pro like Maren. “It’s kind of overwhelming how big it is in there,” she admits.

Still, once the crowd and her country-star peers assemble for the big night, Maren says it’s sure to be an unforgettable experience. “It’s very crazy, but so epic, and the whole window wall is behind us, so you just see the [Las Vegas] Strip,” she describes. “It’s gonna be beautiful.”

In addition to her performance, Maren is a nominee at tonight’s awards show. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET, and it’ll stream on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are co-hosting the show.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Thomas Rhett visits “Death Row” with Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson
A “Strange” tease and more postcards: Miranda Lambert has new music brewing
“Beyond excited”: ACMs performers Mitchell Tenpenny and Parmalee gear up for the big night
Kelsea Ballerini and Dolly Parton share photo from ACM Awards rehearsal
'The Last Resort': Midland expand last year’s EP into a full-length, wide-ranging new album
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On