Maren Morris is taking “I Can’t Love You Anymore” on a Humble Quest to country radio

September 14, 2022 1:00PM CDT
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Maren Morris is keeping the music coming with a fresh single off her Humble Quest album. For her next radio single, she’s selected “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” which is the third track on the project.

“Next single let’s goooooooooooo,” Maren wrote on Twitter this week along with the single art for her song.

Humble Quest arrived in March, and the project’s first single, “Circles Around This Town,” cracked the Top 10 on the country radio charts. Fans have already gotten to familiarize themselves with “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” as Maren and her fellow artist husband, Ryan Hurd, debuted the song live at the 2022 CMT Music Awards stage back in April.

In other news, Maren recently returned to the studio with her “The Middle” collaborator Zedd for a new duet, “Make You Say.”

She’s also made headlines in recent weeks for her feud with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany over Brittany’s transphobic social media comments. Maren launched a t-shirt to commemorate the feud, raising $150,000 to benefit transgender youth causes in the process.

