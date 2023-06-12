96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Maren Morris joins Jessie Murph on new duet, “Texas”

June 12, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Courtesy of Columbia Records

Maren Morris has joined pop artist Jessie Murph on her new song, “Texas.”

Of the midtempo breakup duet, Maren says on Instagram, “I don’t do many features (also I’m in the middle of making my fourth album) but when I heard @jessiemurphhh’s music, I knew she had it and couldn’t wait to jump on. So excited to see where her journey leads.”

Maren’s latest album is 2022’s Humble Quest, which spawned the singles “Circles Around This Town” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”

Though no word has been shared on the forthcoming record, Maren’s documented parts of the album-making process on Instagram, with photos showing her in New York with hit producer and singer/songwriter Jack Antonoff

