Maren Morris joins season 15 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race as a celebrity guest judge

ABC/Randy Holmes

Maren Morris is among the long list of celebrity guests headed to Ru Paul’s Drag Race this season.

The reality competition show returns for season 15 next month, bringing 16 talented contestants to the stage as they vie for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $200,000.

The celebrity guests this season hail from a variety of different corners of the entertainment industry, with Maren repping country music, along with Orville Peck. Also on deck to make appearances are comedian Ali Wong and actor Julia Garner. Pop superstar Ariana Grande will be the guest judge in the two-part premiere episode, which airs January 6.

Maren is one of country music’s most vocal advocates for the LGBT+ community. Earlier in 2022, she made headlines during a social media feud with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, over transphobic comments Brittany made in an Instagram Reel. Ultimately, Maren leveraged the feud into a T-shirt design that raised over $500,000 for GLAAD and the Trans Lifeline.

Season 15 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race will air on MTV. As always, Ru Paul helms the show, with mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews and Ts Madison appearing in every episode.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.