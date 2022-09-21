96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Maren Morris might not attend the CMA Awards this year: “I don’t feel comfortable going”

September 21, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Share
Maren Morris might not attend the CMA Awards this year: “I don’t feel comfortable going”

Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

Maren MorrisHumble Quest is up for Album of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, but she says that she might not attend the ceremony this year — even though she’s grateful for the nomination.

“Honestly, I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go,” Maren tells the Los Angeles Times in a new interview. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Maren spoke about her recent feud with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, regarding some transphobic comments that Brittany made in an Instagram reel. It’s not the first time that Maren has spoken out against racism, sexism or other hate-filled speech and actions in the country music industry.

“So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go,” the singer says of the CMAs. “But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

She went on to say that she’s at peace with that decision, especially because she’s previously felt uncomfortable at awards shows.

“I think I was more sad going last year,” Maren admits. “Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

The 2022 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville November 9 on ABC. Luke Bryan is set to co-host the show alongside Peyton Manning.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She Had Me At Heads CarolinaCole Swindell
2:40pm
Wanna Be That SongBrett Eldredge
2:36pm
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
2:29pm
The TruthJason Aldean
2:25pm
Last Night LonelyJon Pardi
2:23pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Opening for Tesla: Kurt Deimer and Phil X (from Bon Jovi) September 13th
2

Why Luke Combs Stopped His Show To Give Fans $140
3

City Asks Residents to Assist in Vector Control
4

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years
5

Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts