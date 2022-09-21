Maren Morris might not attend the CMA Awards this year: “I don’t feel comfortable going”

Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

Maren Morris’ Humble Quest is up for Album of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, but she says that she might not attend the ceremony this year — even though she’s grateful for the nomination.

“Honestly, I haven’t decided if I’m gonna go,” Maren tells the Los Angeles Times in a new interview. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Maren spoke about her recent feud with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, regarding some transphobic comments that Brittany made in an Instagram reel. It’s not the first time that Maren has spoken out against racism, sexism or other hate-filled speech and actions in the country music industry.

“So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go,” the singer says of the CMAs. “But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

She went on to say that she’s at peace with that decision, especially because she’s previously felt uncomfortable at awards shows.

“I think I was more sad going last year,” Maren admits. “Some nights are fun. Others I’m just crawling out of my skin. I’m not good at those events because I’m awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going.”

The 2022 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville November 9 on ABC. Luke Bryan is set to co-host the show alongside Peyton Manning.

