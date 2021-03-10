      Weather Alert

Maren Morris performing with John Mayer at the Grammy Awards

Mar 10, 2021 @ 1:00pm

CBSMaren Morris is collaborating with John Mayer at the 2021 Grammy Awards. 

Maren shared a photo on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday showing her with the pop-rock superstar, both wearing masks backstage at the Los Angeles Convention Center. “We’ll see you at the Grammys,” she captioned the photo, adding the raised-eyes emoji.

John also posted the photo, tagging Maren alongside a firecracker emoji. Rehearsal photos released by CBS also show the two singers onstage together, John playing guitar while Maren sings, though it’s unknown what they will perform. 

The country star is nominated in the category of Best Country Song for her crossover hit “The Bones.” Maren’s fellow The Highwomen members Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby, along with Lori McKenna, are also up for Best Country Song for penning the group’s single, “Crowded Table.”

Miranda Lambert and Mickey Guyton are among the other country performers taking the stage at the Grammys, airing on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Miranda Lambert is getting her own downtown Nashville bar, Casa Rosa
Niko Moon performing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' tomorrow
The Country Music Hall of Fame mounts a video special to take fans inside the new 'American Currents' exhibit
Dolly Parton’s version of “Amazing Grace” might become Tennessee’s official state hymn
“In His Arms”: Miranda Lambert shares the rugged, acoustic first taste of her project with Jack Ingram, Jon Randall
Recent JMM Podcasts