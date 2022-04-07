      Weather Alert

Maren Morris thinks she might “cry through the entire first show” when her tour starts

Apr 7, 2022 @ 1:00pm

ABC

Maren Morris is taking Humble Quest on the road beginning in June, and she’s expecting it to be an emotional experience.

“I feel like I’m going to cry through the entire first show on the tour,” The singer tells Entertainment Weekly. That’s because, with some notable exceptions such as a performance at the Houston Rodeo, the 2022 Humble Quest Tour is Maren’s big return to live music after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The whole touring industry came to a screeching halt, and we were all cut down to size and realized maybe we took some of this for granted,” the singer admits. “And we never will again.”

Kicking off on June 9 in North Carolina and extending through a hometown Nashville arena show in December, the Humble Quest Tour features a lengthy list of Americana-leaning opening acts. Among those are Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Brittney Spencer and Maren’s fellow Highwomen band mate, Natalie Hemby.

