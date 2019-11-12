Maren Morris’ unborn baby waves hello in new sonogram video

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris introduced her fans to her unborn child with a new sonogram video, which shows her baby boy waving hello. “I got a wave today,” the singer wrote alongside the clip, which she posted to her socials.
Maren and her husband, fellow country artist Ryan Hurd, announced her pregnancy and her baby boy’s gender in late October, also on social media. Given the fact that her most recent album is titled Girl, and she’s spent much of 2019 at the helm of an all-female world tour, Maren admitted that the irony of her child being a boy wasn’t lost on her.
“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the Girl headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out,” she wrote. “See you in 2020, little one.”
Though she may have initially been expecting a girl, Maren would have been thrilled with any sex, People reports.
“I’ve never really had a male sibling or anything like that, so I had just felt like I’m gonna have a girl ‘cause I’m constantly surrounded by women,” she explained. “And I put out a record this year called Girl. And nope — the test said it was a boy!”
According to a tweet from Ryan, the couple’s baby boy is due in March. It will be their first child.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.