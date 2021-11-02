Mariah’s Christmas Classic Banned at a Texas Bar

A Dallas Texas bar has decided to ban Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas” until December 1 and plan to set a limit on the number of times the song is played. News about the ban was revealed by a theatre critic named Kyle Smith who posted a picture of the Dallas bar’s new rule on social media. “Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ will be skipped if played before December 1,” said the sign. “After that, it can only play once a night.” Naturally, Mariah’s fans aren’t happy and plan to give the owner a lump of coal.
