Mariah’s Christmas Classic Banned at a Texas Bar

Nov 2, 2021 @ 9:34am
A Dallas Texas bar has decided to ban Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas” until December 1 and plan to set a limit on the number of times the song is played.   News about the ban was revealed by a theatre critic named Kyle Smith who posted a picture of the Dallas bar’s new rule on social media.   “Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ will be skipped if played before December 1,” said the sign. “After that, it can only play once a night.”   Naturally, Mariah’s fans aren’t happy and plan to give the owner a lump of coal.

What Christmas songs take you out of the Christmas spirit?

