96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach

March 8, 2023 9:35PM CST
Share

LUBBOCK, Texas – Mark Adams has stepped down as head coach of the Texas Tech men’s basketball program. This follows the University’s suspension of Adams and its inquiry related to his interactions with his players and staff.

Following this inquiry, Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt determined that the racially insensitive comment was unintentional and an isolated incident. Following the comment, Adams immediately apologized to the team.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams said. “However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”

Recently Played

Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
12:56pm
Wave On WavePat Green
12:48pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
12:45pm
I Wish Grandpas Never DiedRiley Green
12:41pm
Wild As HerCorey Kent
12:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

TrueNorth Steel to Launch New Production Line in Lubbock, TX
4

Jason Aldean Has Started Recording His Next Album
5

34th Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon Next Friday