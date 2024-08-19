96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Mark Greaney: Crafting the Thrills of “Sentinel”

August 19, 2024 6:08AM CDT
Mark Greaney: Crafting the Thrills of “Sentinel”
Get ready for an exhilarating ride as we go Beyond the Mic with Mark Greaney. The New York Times best-selling author behind the Gray Man series talks about his latest book, Sentinel. Mark shares his journey from overcoming social anxiety to becoming a celebrated author. Mark dives deep into what makes a great story, emphasizing the importance of understanding one big thing. He also gives us a sneak peek into his upcoming projects and shares his thoughts on the Netflix adaptation of the Gray Man. Don’t miss this chance to hear from one of today’s top thriller writers. Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut with Mark Greaney.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

