      Weather Alert

Mark your calendar for a ‘Special’ time with Brad Paisley December 3 on ABC

Oct 31, 2019 @ 12:05pm

ABCBrad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, and in early December, we’ll find out exactly why.

Brad’s one-hour variety special — with the tongue-in-cheek title — is set to air Tuesday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Carrie UnderwoodTim McGrawKelsea BalleriniDarius Rucker with Hootie & the BlowfishJonas BrothersPeyton Manning, and The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison all join Brad for the evening, recorded at War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

You can check out a behind-the-scenes preview of Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Team KLLL
National Dive Bar Day
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts