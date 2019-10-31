Mark your calendar for a ‘Special’ time with Brad Paisley December 3 on ABC
Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, and in early December, we’ll find out exactly why.
Brad’s one-hour variety special — with the tongue-in-cheek title — is set to air Tuesday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker with Hootie & the Blowfish, Jonas Brothers, Peyton Manning, and The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison all join Brad for the evening, recorded at War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.
You can check out a behind-the-scenes preview of Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special on YouTube now.
