Market Lubbock, Inc. to Announce 23 Businesses with a Collective Private Investment of Over $30M in Downtown

WHO: Market Lubbock, Inc. will announce the details of 23 businesses that have participated in the downtown grant program, and the result of those efforts at a press conference.

WHAT: Twenty-three businesses’ or property owners’ grants been approved over the past year to assist with revitalization efforts which total $30 million in private investment in downtown Lubbock.

John Obsorne, president and CEO of Market Lubbock, will reveal the names of the 23 businesses during the press conference. Representatives from the businesses will be available for media interviews.

WHEN: Wednesday, October, 25 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: 619 Broadway St., Lubbock, TX 79401

###