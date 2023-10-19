96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Market Lubbock, Inc. to Announce 23 Businesses with a Collective Private Investment of Over $30M in Downtown

October 19, 2023 9:01AM CDT
Share
Lubbock

WHO: Market Lubbock, Inc. will announce the details of 23 businesses that have participated in the downtown grant program, and the result of those efforts at a press conference.

WHAT:  Twenty-three businesses’ or property owners’ grants been approved over the past year to assist with revitalization efforts which total $30 million in private investment in downtown Lubbock.

John Obsorne, president and CEO of Market Lubbock, will reveal the names of the 23 businesses during the press conference. Representatives from the businesses will be available for media interviews.

WHEN: Wednesday, October, 25 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: 619 Broadway St.,  Lubbock, TX 79401

###

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

I HopeGabby Barrett
3:12pm
Cant Have MineDylan Scott
3:09pm
My Kinda PartyJason Aldean
3:05pm
Wild As HerCorey Kent
3:02pm
SixteenThomas Rhett
2:58pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Lainey Wilson's Exes Think 'Watermelon Moonshine' Is About Them
2

Sportswriter Dave Kindred Learning to Live Life Again in "My Home Team"
3

Oksana Ivanyuk, showrunner of "Cossacks"
4

Luke Bryan Stops Florida Concert After Being Alerted Of Wardrobe Mishap
5

Texas Tech vs Baylor Preview