Martin Becomes First Lubbock Fire Marshal to Receive ICC Certification

Lubbock Fire Rescue is proud to announce that Alan Martin has become the first Fire Marshal for the City of Lubbock to earn the International Code Council designation of Certified Fire Marshal.

Through rigorous testing, ICC certification ensures that staff members have demonstrated competency in the requirements of the International Codes, a complete set of comprehensive, coordinated codes used in most U.S. communities and many global markets to ensure the design and construction of structures meets the latest fire safety requirements.

This certification demonstrates Alan’s personal and professional commitment to public safety through an exhaustive knowledge of construction codes, self-initiative, and professional development.

Being professionally certified by the International Code Council provides a nationally recognized credential that will only enhance the services provided to citizens of Lubbock.