Martin Luther King Day

The City of Lubbock Offices are closed today in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
All City of Lubbock Libraries as well as The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center are closed today also. Their normal operations will resume Tuesday.
Monday’s trash collection routes will be done on Tuesday and Tuesday on Wednesday.
Additionally all Texas and federal offices are closed for the holiday today.
