      Weather Alert

Martina McBride gets ‘Vocal’ in new podcast featuring Garth, Loretta, and more

Sep 19, 2019 @ 3:48pm

ABC/Mark LevineGarth Brooks will be Martina McBride’s first guest when she launches her new podcast on Friday, September 27.

Martina and the Country Music Hall of Famer go way back, since she used to sell t-shirts on the road for him.

You’ll also hear from Lauren AlainaPam TillisDustin LynchRosanne CashSara EvansDon WasBrenda LeeRunaway JuneHowie Mandel and Loretta Lynn during the first season of Vocal Point with Martina McBride.  

“I wanted to do a podcast that’s not really an interview as much as it is a conversation,” Martina says. “I hope it’s entertaining for the listeners and also that it gives a little bit of insight into the person that I’m interviewing.”

“We talked about their life philosophy, their struggles and how they’ve overcome them,” the “Independence Day” hitmaker adds. “A lot of it has been so inspiring as well as entertaining.”

You can access Vocal Point with Martina McBride via LuminaryPodcasts.com.

This weekend, Martina’s set to appear at the Music City Food & Wine Festival in Nashville.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Lubbock Country: Jordan Robert Kirk Live, Part 1
Recent JMM Podcasts