Martina McBride gets ‘Vocal’ in new podcast featuring Garth, Loretta, and more

ABC/Mark LevineGarth Brooks will be Martina McBride’s first guest when she launches her new podcast on Friday, September 27.

Martina and the Country Music Hall of Famer go way back, since she used to sell t-shirts on the road for him.

You’ll also hear from Lauren Alaina, Pam Tillis, Dustin Lynch, Rosanne Cash, Sara Evans, Don Was, Brenda Lee, Runaway June, Howie Mandel and Loretta Lynn during the first season of Vocal Point with Martina McBride.

“I wanted to do a podcast that’s not really an interview as much as it is a conversation,” Martina says. “I hope it’s entertaining for the listeners and also that it gives a little bit of insight into the person that I’m interviewing.”

“We talked about their life philosophy, their struggles and how they’ve overcome them,” the “Independence Day” hitmaker adds. “A lot of it has been so inspiring as well as entertaining.”

You can access Vocal Point with Martina McBride via LuminaryPodcasts.com.

This weekend, Martina’s set to appear at the Music City Food & Wine Festival in Nashville.

