      Weather Alert

Martina McBride is planning an exclusive vinyl double LP of her greatest hits

Jul 7, 2021 @ 1:00pm

RCA Records/True Public Relations

Martina McBride is bringing some of the biggest hits of her career to vinyl.

This week, the singer announced plans for a double LP called Greatest Hits: The RCA Years, which will be available exclusively on vinyl. Hits like “Independence Day,” “A Broken Wing,” “Concrete Angel” and “This One’s for the Girls” are just a few of the songs that will be included on the project.

“When I signed my record deal with RCA in 1991, vinyl was out and CDs were in. Even though I’ve always been happy to see my name on any form of recorded music, I’ve always hoped to see my music on vinyl,” Martina explains. “…This is a very special project to me and I’m excited that everyone will be able to add it to their vinyl collection.”

Plus, if you pick up their copies at Walmart, you can grab an exclusive edition of Martina’s Greatest Hits that’s pressed on special sea blue vinyl.

Greatest Hits: The RCA Years comes out on August 20. In the meantime, find Martina on the road in 2021 as an opening act for select dates on Alabama’s 50th anniversary tour. She’s also joining Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes 2021 tour.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Garth Brooks is counting down the days until his Stadium Tour resumes in Las Vegas
GPS gets Motorist Stuck in Wet Concrete
Parker McCollum announces his engagement to girlfriend Hallie Ray Light
Carson Daly officiated Gwen and Blake's wedding; details on Gwen's bridal looks
Look for Chris Young and his “Famous Friends” to take over Music City to celebrate his #1
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On