Mastering Adulthood with Molly Socha and Matt Stillo from “Grown-Up Stuff: How to Adult”

Join podcaster, writer, comedian, and producer Molly Socha, alongside musician turned actor turned engineer Matt Stillo, as they share insights into their podcast “Grown-Up Stuff: How to Adult.” Discover their journey of mastering adulting. What are the topics they knew nothing about before they started the podcast and much more. Tune in for laughs, learning, and a look at what’s next in adulting in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.