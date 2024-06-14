96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Mastering Adulthood with Molly Socha and Matt Stillo from “Grown-Up Stuff: How to Adult”

June 14, 2024 7:00AM CDT
Share
Mastering Adulthood with Molly Socha and Matt Stillo from “Grown-Up Stuff: How to Adult”
iHeart Podcasts / Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon

Join podcaster, writer, comedian, and producer Molly Socha, alongside musician turned actor turned engineer Matt Stillo, as they share insights into their podcast “Grown-Up Stuff: How to Adult.” Discover their journey of mastering adulting. What are the topics they knew nothing about before they started the podcast and much more. Tune in for laughs, learning, and a look at what’s next in adulting in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Adulting Tips
BeyondtheMic
Grown Up Stuff
How To Adult
Life Skills
Matt Stillo
Molly Socha
Navigating Adulthood
Podcast
Real Life Skills
SeanDillon

Recently Played

Deep In The Heart Of TexasJosh Abbott Band
7:18am
God Blessed TexasLittle Texas
6:48am
Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
6:45am
The Man He Sees In Me (Klll Mix)Luke Combs
6:29am
Cowboys Like UsGeorge Strait
6:11am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Carly Pearce Will ‘Alter’ Shows Due To Heart Condition Diagnosis
2

Rebecca Quin on Becoming Becky Lynch “The Man”
3

Matthew Marsden Discusses 'Protocol 7' and Asking Questions
4

LSU Student Going On Summer Tour With His Uncle, Country Music Superstar Tim McGraw
5

The Buddy Holly Center and Hayley Burton Continue Summer Showcase 2024