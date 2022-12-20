Matador Club Insider Update

Updating You on Big Dreams and Bright Futures

Bowling For The Holidays

A storybook ending was the perfect fit for the Red Raiders on a chilly, late night in Lubbock to end Thanksgiving weekend. Texas Tech trailed 24-6 with 6:25 remaining in the second quarter against Oklahoma. The energy appeared as cold as the atmosphere before head coach Joey McGuire lit the fire to heat things up.

“We talked about ‘The Brand,’” McGuire said. “The toughest, hardest working, most competitive team in the country. And I think that’s who we are.”

The Red Raiders erased that 18-point deficit and pushed the Sooners into overtime with a Trey Wolff field goal, and then sealed their 51-48 win on Wolff’s 35-yard boot. Tech won its final three games of the season and beat Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time in school history.

The remarkable ending to the season culminated with an invite to the Texas Bowl in Houston on December 28th against Ole Miss and coincides with a remarkable year of giving with The Matador Club. Donations have helped empower Texas Tech student-athletes on and off the field and courts this year while bringing much-needed help to local organizations in the Lubbock community.

Why It Matters

The Matador Club continues to help McGuire boost “The Brand” with Texas Tech football and help benefit the lives of other Tech student-athletes in other sports. The contributions of The Matador Club donors have truly brought the Fearless Champion mentality from the Texas Tech campus further into the Lubbock community — “striving for honor, evermore.”

Our commitment is to empower these student-athletes to stay in school and support themselves financially while encouraging personal growth in the community with charitable involvement.

Holiday Giving

There is no better time to get involved with The Matador Club than right now during this holiday season. We want to end 2022 strong, just like our Red Raider student-athletes. The Matador Club is a game-changer that can continue to help keep Texas Tech stay competitive in the NIL college sports landscape.

So what does it take to keep up the momentum?

When you give to The Matador Club, you’re not just supporting student-athletes working for a better future (and more TTU wins). You’re impacting the entire West Texas community. Not only were our Matador Club student-athletes able to spend more time on school and their sport, they also served in our community. Your dollars helped make this reach possible: