Matador Club Insider Update
Updating You on Big Dreams and Bright Futures
Bowling For The Holidays
A storybook ending was the perfect fit for the Red Raiders on a chilly, late night in Lubbock to end Thanksgiving weekend. Texas Tech trailed 24-6 with 6:25 remaining in the second quarter against Oklahoma. The energy appeared as cold as the atmosphere before head coach Joey McGuire lit the fire to heat things up.
“We talked about ‘The Brand,’” McGuire said. “The toughest, hardest working, most competitive team in the country. And I think that’s who we are.”
The Red Raiders erased that 18-point deficit and pushed the Sooners into overtime with a Trey Wolff field goal, and then sealed their 51-48 win on Wolff’s 35-yard boot. Tech won its final three games of the season and beat Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time in school history.
The remarkable ending to the season culminated with an invite to the Texas Bowl in Houston on December 28th against Ole Miss and coincides with a remarkable year of giving with The Matador Club. Donations have helped empower Texas Tech student-athletes on and off the field and courts this year while bringing much-needed help to local organizations in the Lubbock community.
Why It Matters
The Matador Club continues to help McGuire boost “The Brand” with Texas Tech football and help benefit the lives of other Tech student-athletes in other sports. The contributions of The Matador Club donors have truly brought the Fearless Champion mentality from the Texas Tech campus further into the Lubbock community — “striving for honor, evermore.”
Our commitment is to empower these student-athletes to stay in school and support themselves financially while encouraging personal growth in the community with charitable involvement.
Holiday Giving
There is no better time to get involved with The Matador Club than right now during this holiday season. We want to end 2022 strong, just like our Red Raider student-athletes. The Matador Club is a game-changer that can continue to help keep Texas Tech stay competitive in the NIL college sports landscape.
So what does it take to keep up the momentum?
- Meals distributed at South Plains Food Bank
- Women and children served hot meals at Lubbock Impact
- Students found a safe space at Communities in Schools and interacted with student-athletes both inside and outside of the classroom
- Engaging and keeping at-risk students in school with Guadalupe Parkway
- Serving clients meals and providing groceries with Meals on Wheels
We’re not asking you to give for the tax write-off. We’re not asking you to give for the optics. We’re asking you to give to help shape future leaders, feed our community, help kids find a safe space, and to have more time for Tech to RING THAT VICTORY BELL in 2023. Let’s Gooo!
Our goal is to add 300 new monthly donors by December 31st!
Can we count on your support? Click here to join the Matador Club.
Basketball season is underway! Conference play starts at the end of December, and then the gauntlet of Big 12 basketball begins. Be sure to cheer on our Red Raiders at The USA every game day. Show up and BE LOUD!
Home Games:
- Kansas: January 3rd
- Oklahoma: January 7th
- Baylor: January 17th
- West Virginia: January 25th
- Iowa State: January 30th
- Kansas State: February 11th
- Texas: February 13th
- TCU: February 25th
- Oklahoma State: March 4th
Swing Your Sword
A legacy that will never be forgotten. His impact on Texas Tech University will live on forever.
Rest in peace, Coach Leach.
Matador Club Merchandise
Men’s and Women’s apparel is available for purchase on our website! More inventory will be coming soon.
Tech Pride. Athlete Care. Community Support.
The Matador Club is a NIL collective that directly impacts student quality of life, local businesses, nonprofits, and Texas Tech.