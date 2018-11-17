Matina McBride: Cooking Show Premieres Sunday (11/18/18)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Close-up detail of chef Alex Guarnaschelli preparing The Ultimate Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Thanksgiving Double Decker Sandwich at Woodbridge Wines Thanksgiving Cooking Class with Alex Guarnaschelli on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi)

Martina McBride’s cooking show, Martina’s Table, premieres Sunday on Food Network.

In the first episode, she’ll cook Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings.

Martina McBride talks about the first episode of her cooking show: “Every episode has a storyline. So this storyline is, everybody is home for Thanksgiving. The girls are back from California. And then we all sit down and eat at the end. The girls help me in the kitchen, John comes and tastes the turkey and then goes back and watches football. It’s very true to life.”

https://newsprep.s3.amazonaws.com/media/audio/2018-11/Martina%20McBride%20on%20her%20cooking%20show%201116%20RY.mp3

Each week, Martina cooks a meal for special guests, including some of her country star friends. Other country stars who have or had cooking shows include Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Trisha Yearwood.

The show premieres at 11 am.