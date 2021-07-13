      Weather Alert

Matt Stell entertains U.S. service members overseas for the 4th of July weekend

Jul 13, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Midtown Motion

Earlier this month, over the Independence Day weekend, Matt Stell made his first trip overseas to perform for U.S. service members. The rising star gave several live shows at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi in the Persian Gulf.

Matt’s set list included his back-to-back number-one hits, his 2019 debut “Prayed for You” and hit follow-up, “Everywhere but On.” Both songs come off the singer’s debut EP, which is also titled Everywhere but On.

He also performed his current single, “That Ain’t Me No More,” which broke country radio’s top 40 last month.

Before his breakout country success, Matt spent time pursuing other career dreams: He played college basketball at Drury University, and nearly pursued a pre-med program after being accepted to Harvard University. Still, getting the chance to perform overseas for military members was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the singer says.

“This doesn’t happen to me often, but I really can’t find the words to express what this trip has meant to me,” Matt admits. “I am so thankful for the opportunity and I will never forget the experience.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
He Was Attacked By A What? On A Golf Course?
Garth Brooks adds a Massachusetts date to his Stadium Tour, and it’s got special personal significance
FGL's Tyler Hubbard is bringing country's biggest stars Together for Feeding Nashville
Jon Pardi is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix’s newest headliner
Luke Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here, back “staring my fans in the eye and watching their smiles”
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On