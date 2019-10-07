Matt Stell “Prayed” his debut single all the way to #1

Wide Open/RECORDS/Good Company/Arista NashvilleThe first single from Matt Stell rises to number one on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart this week, making “Prayed for You” the first debut release to top the chart this year.

“It’s hard to believe that ‘Prayed for You’ is Billboard’s number one country song in the U.S. this week,” the Arkansas native says. “I won’t be able to ever thank my fellow writers, Ash Bowers and Allison Veltz, and my…team enough.”

The last time an artist topped the Country Airplay chart with a debut single was nearly a year ago, when Jimmie Allen made it to number one with “Best Shot” on November 24.

You’ll find “Prayed for You” on Matt Stell’s EP, Everywhere But On. He’s currently opening the Raised on Country Tour with label mate Chris Young.

