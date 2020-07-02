Matt Stell’s moving “Everywhere But On” from some sort of Fourth of July celebration
Matthew BerinatoAs America prepares to celebrate its birthday this weekend, it’ll be an Independence Day unlike any we’ve experienced before, due to the ongoing protests and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, for Matt Stell, the Fourth of July brings back memories of summers spent in his native Arkansas.
“Me and my dad always threw a big Fourth of July party,” he reminisces. “We’d cook and we’d eat and have people over, and we’d shoot off a bunch of fireworks and throw bottle rockets at each other. It was a lot of fun.”
With everything going on, the “Prayed for You” hitmaker still has hopes of keeping the tradition alive, even if it’s scaled down quite a bit.
“This year will be a little bit different for everybody,” he reflects, “but man, hopefully, we’ll still get to maybe get outside and cook some meat outside. That’ll be fun.”
Matt also has another reason to celebrate: His heartbreak ballad “Everywhere but On” is on the verge of cracking country’s top twenty.
Meanwhile, Matt’s just released the socially-distanced “Many Matts” music video for “If I Was a Bar,” where he plays all the characters in the clip. At the same time, he’s continuing to ready his major label debut for later this year.
By Stephen Hubbard
