Matt Stell’s ‘One of Us’ on new EP

February 10, 2023 10:53AM CST
Matt Stell‘s proving he’s One of Us with his new six-song EP.

In addition to the title track, the collection includes his current hit, “Man Made,” as well as three songs Matt co-wrote: “Shut The Truck Up,” “Roots in This Ground” and “Somewhere Over the Radio.” Tyler Hubbard and HARDY contribute “This One’s Gonna Hurt.”

The “Prayed for You” and “Everywhere But On” hitmaker also co-produced most of the album.

Here’s the full track listing for Stell’s One of Us

“One of Us”
“Shut The Truck Up”
“Man Made”
“This One’s Gonna Hurt”
“Roots in This Ground”
“Somewhere Over the Radio”

