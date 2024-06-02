96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Matthew Marsden Discusses ‘Protocol 7’ and Asking Questions

June 2, 2024 5:12PM CDT
Protocol 7 Movie / Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Join us on Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon as we dive deep with Matthew Marsden, the talented actor, producer, and former model known for his roles in “Black Hawk Down” and “Helen of Troy”. Today, Matthew discusses his latest thriller, “Protocol 7,” revealing what drew him to the script, experiences with the cast, and what he hopes audiences will take away from the movie. Plus, you will get to know the personal side of Matthew with the in depth Rockin’ 8. Tune in as Matthew Marsden takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut!

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

