May First Friday Art Trail the Buddy Holly Center

The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail on Friday, May 1, 2023. First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants, and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

Friday, May 1, 2023

6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

1801 Crickets Avenue

FREE admission

Refreshments will be available.

Please note that no outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue.

The Buddy Holly Center’s featured exhibition is Highways & Borders: 100 Years of Jim Crow, an exhibition that explores the effects of Jim Crow laws in Lubbock, Texas, and these laws actively affect our community. The Jim Crow laws were state and local laws introduced in the Southern United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries that enforced racial segregation, “Jim Crow” being a pejorative term for an African-American. Such laws remained in force until the 1960s.

Artists Jarys Boyd, Danielle Demetria East, and Danna Simone will be present during the event to showcase their artwork and answer questions.

For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, as a program of LHUCA, visit www.ffat.org.

###