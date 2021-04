McAllen’s own Gean Garcia Talks about NBC’s “The Voice”

Gean Garcia has sung music around the world with his father, named his guitar Shakira and is now enjoying his time on NBC’s “The Voice”. Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.