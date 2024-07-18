McCasland announces staff updates

LUBBOCK – Texas Tech head basketball coach Grant McCasland has announced the promotion of Chris Nottingham and the addition of Brian Pete to his coaching staff. Nottingham will serve as the Director of Player Development in his second season with the program, while Pete joins the staff as the Video Coordinator after previously working in the same role at Vanderbilt the past two seasons. Pete played at Gonzaga and has also has experience working for the San Antonio Spurs and Nike.

McCasland’s coaching staff is comprised of Luke Barnwell, Matt Braeuer, Jeff Linder and Achoki Moikobu in assistant coaching roles along with Andrew Wright (Strength and Conditioning), Mike Neal (Assistant Athletics Director for Sports Medicine), Jardon Powell (Director of Administration & Operations), Kellen Buffington (General Manager), Cooper Anderson (Associate Director of Operations) and Tony Lopez (Director of Creative Content).

Along with two seasons at Vanderbilt as a video coordinator, Pete was also a graduate assistant for the Commodores in 2019-20 and 2020-21 and was the assistant video coordinator for the 2021-22 season. In his two years as a graduate assistant, Pete assisted the coaching and support staff with creating recruiting content and worked closely with the video coordinator on workflows related to the creating and organizing recruiting videos and graphics. He created post-game analytics, organized opponent game films, participated in practice and assisted with the development of All-SEC honorees Saben Lee and Scotty Pippen Jr., and 2020 lottery pick Aaron Nesmith.

As an undergraduate at Gonzaga, Pete spent two summers as a quality assurance assistant with the Spurs where he worked with front office operations on a number of tasks associated with free agency and the NBA draft. He helped facilitate workouts with members of the draft class and traveled with the front office staff to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League.

Pete was a manager for the Gonzaga men’s basketball program before transitioning to walk-on status as a senior. In his four years with the Bulldogs, he was part of two Sweet 16 teams as well as one Elite 8 and one national championship appearance. Pete played on the 2017-18 team that won 32 games and ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation en route to the West Coast Conference regular season and tournament championships and the NCAA Sweet 16.

Pete, who also spent time as an inventory sales analyst at Nike and completed a study abroad program in China, earned his master’s in leadership and organizational performance from Vanderbilt in 2021. He received his undergraduate degree from Gonzaga University in business administration in 2018.

Nottingham, who joined the Texas Tech men’s basketball program in May 2023, is entering his second season under McCasland after helping the Red Raiders advance to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Nottingham worked as the program’s Video Coordinator in his first season.

A Baylor graduate, Nottingham worked in multiple roles within the BU program that won the 2021 National Championship and a pair of conference championships during his time in Waco. He began as a student manager from 2017-20 before moving into a graduate assistant position from 2020-23. He worked with head coach Scott Drew and his staff along with assisting players in the development of their game.

“Chris really understands how to help our staff through video but has a feel and understanding of the game to improve our team is what separates him,” McCasland said.

A Chickasha, Oklahoma native, Nottingham is coming off experience in the 2022-23 season as a graduate assistant where he directly aided BU assistant coach John Jakus with the guards. He assisted on film projects and individual instruction along with various other roles. During that time, Baylor won the 2021 National Championship and was the 2021 and 2022 Big 12 Conference Champion. He would also gain experience and help the program through analytics that included team offense, team defense, individual defense, and individual/position group offense.

At Baylor, Nottingham earned a master’s in Sports Pedagogy after his bachelor’s in accounting and management.

Release Provided By WES BLOOMQUIST Texas Tech Athletics