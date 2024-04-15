McCasland earns FCA’s John Lotz “Barnabas” Coaching Award

KANSAS CITY — Fellowship of Christian Athletes has awarded Grant McCasland with the John Lotz “Barnabas” Coaching Award which is given annually to honor a basketball coach who best exhibits a commitment to Christ, integrity and encouragement to others, and lives a balanced life. The award is named after former North Carolina assistant and Florida head coach John Lotz.

“Fellowship of Christian Athletes has honored a coach whose influence has made not just a positive, but eternal, impact on his players over his successful career,” said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson. “We congratulate Grant McCasland for not only his coaching talent but for the way he has invested his time and effort into the lives of his players for God’s Kingdom.”

McCasland led the Red Raiders to a 23-11 overall record and the 2024 NCAA Tournament in his first season. The FCA says, as a coach, McCasland leads with his faith at the forefront of every task on and off the court. The way he treats his players, staff, media, and fans around his program is with kindness and respect that honors the Lord. The core values his program culture is built on are all biblically based and modeled in his own life. Coach McCasland also has a Nation of Coaches Chaplain who serves his program.

As a member of FCA, every coaching stop McCasland has made along his journey, he has won the right way with character and toughness and has always been available and more than willing to share his testimony and speak at local FCA Huddles and banquets. McCasland recently spoke to a couple of thousand college students at an on-campus outreach event FCA and several local churches partnered together to host at Texas Tech’s basketball arena. Preaching and ministry are in his blood, as McCasland’s dad and grandad were both Baptist preachers.

Visit Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ website at www.fca.org.

Release Provided By WES BLOOMQUIST Texas Tech Athletics