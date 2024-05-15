McCasland set for USA Basketball training camp in Colorado

LUBBOCK – Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland will travel to Colorado next week to work with USA Basketball which has announced 30 athletes who are expected to participate in the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team training camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Training camp begins Thursday, May 23 with the 12-member team expected to be announced before the team departs for the 2024 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup.

The 2024 Men’s U18 AmeriCup is scheduled for June 3-9 in Buenos Aires.

Along with McCasland, the USA Basketball training camp will be led by 2024 USA Men’s U18 National Team head coach Tommy Lloyd (University of Arizona) and Micah Shrewsberry (University of Notre Dame). Assisting as court coaches during the opening phase of training camp will be Justin Gray (Coastal Carolina University), Ben McCollum (Drake University), Josh Schertz (St. Louis University) and Jon Scheyer (Duke University). All four court coaches will make their USA Basketball coaching debuts.

McCasland is coming off his first season at Texas Tech where he led the program to its 20th NCAA Tournament appearance and a 23-11 overall record. The Red Raiders finished tied for third in the Big 12 standings and advanced to the conference semifinals. McCasland led Tech to a 15-2 record at home and is now 234-100 (.701) as a NCAA head coach.

Training camp participants will represent the graduating classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026. Athletes attending trials were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee.

The class of 2024 includes Daniel Jacobsen, Tre Johnson, Morez Johnson Jr., Patrick Ngongba II and Jayden Quaintance.

From the class of 2025 are Darius Acuff Jr., Nate Ament, Mikel Brown Jr., Nikola Bundalo, Jerry Easter II, Jeremiah Fears, Jeremiah Green, Hudson Greer, Shelton Henderson, Jasper Johnson, Jamier Jones, Nikolas Khamenia, Nyk Lewis, Jack McCaffery, Trey McKenney, Malachi Moreno, Mazi Mosley, Xavion Staton, Meleek Thomas, Sadiq White, Sebastian Williams-Adams and Caleb Wilson.

Alex Constanza, Kaden House and Kalek House will attend from the class of 2026.

Twenty-nine athletes have previous USA Basketball experience, including two athletes who have represented the United States in international competition. Four of the players also helped the USA capture its fourth straight victory over the World Select Team at the 25th edition of the Nike Hoop Summit in April.

Most players have also attended prior USA Basketball junior national team training camps and minicamps. For more information on the athletes’ USA Basketball experience, please refer to the attached roster.

FIBA recently announced that USA Basketball will open Group B play with Argentina, Belize and Brazil at the 2024 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup. The U.S. men will take on Argentina in their opening game on June 3. The Americans hold a 12-1 record against the Argentineans. On June 4, the USA will face Belize, who are set to compete at the event for the first time. Group B play closes with Brazil on June 5 with the U.S. looking to improve to 11-0 all-time.

USA Basketball has won 10 gold medals in 12 iterations of the event, including six straight dating back to 2010. In addition to the United States, Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will compete with the top four teams earning a berth to the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup.

