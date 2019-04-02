McDonald’s Plays an April Fool’s Day Prank

McDonald’s may have had the best April Fools Joke of the day. They managed to make customers upset after claiming to be introducing the McPickle Burger, which consisted of cheese, ketchup, a sesame seed bun, and two mounds of pickles.

The fast-food chain shared a video of the burger on their Australian social media pages and pickle lovers went bananas over the new menu item. Others who figured out it wasn’t really a sandwich wanted McDonald’s to make the sandwich a real thing.

Do you think you would like the McPickle Burger?