McGuire adds depth to defensive line with Carroll

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced on Tuesday the signing of transfer De’Braylon Carroll to further bolster the Red Raiders’ interior defensive line.

Carroll, who will utilize his final year of eligibility with the Red Raiders, arrives in Lubbock with 101 career tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks following four seasons at Rice. He played in 42 career games for the Owls, including 20 starts, providing the Red Raiders another veteran presence up front as McGuire and his staff continue to reshape the interior line this offseason.

“We were pleased to add another experienced player up front in time for our offseason workouts and spring practice,” McGuire said. “As we’ve said throughout our tenure, we will utilize the transfer portal to bridge a gap in some positions and try to have a veteran-led team at every position. De’Braylon will be a welcomed addition to our defensive line room and the entire program.”

Carroll joins the Red Raiders off a 2023 campaign where he started all 13 games for the Owls at nose tackle; he was named to Phil Steele’s All-AAC postseason third team. The Duncanville high school product set single-season career bests in 2023 racking up 46 tackles, 9.0 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. He was the Owls’ high-graded defender last season, per Pro Football Focus, checking in with an 80.7 grade.

Carroll is a class of 2019 graduate from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex powerhouse program Duncanville. Carroll was a state runner-up his senior season, a season he was a unanimous choice as defensive MVP for his district and a Texas Associated Press Sports Editors second-team all-state selection. The season before, he earned all-district honors on the offensive line for the Panthers.

He was heralded as the Owls’ top freshman seeing action in all 12 games of his 2019 rookie season. Carroll started every game during Rice’s 2020 COVID-shortened season, albeit it was limited to just five games. Prior to the 2021 season, Carroll suffered an injury in the summer that would cause him to miss the entirety of the season. Working back from his season-ending injury, Carroll returned in 2022 to play 12 of 13 games while also seeing two starts.

Carroll earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management in May of 2023; he was named to the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll each of the past four seasons (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023).

